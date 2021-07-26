National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. 39,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

