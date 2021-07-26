Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,874. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

