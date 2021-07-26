ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MANT traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,692. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

