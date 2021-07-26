1inch Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $324.48 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. 1inch has a market capitalization of $414.82 million and $324.48 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00005765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00827148 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

1inch Coin Profile

1inch is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,313,588 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

