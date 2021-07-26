Revolution Populi 1-Day Volume Tops $300,245.00 (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and $300,245.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00049294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00827148 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.