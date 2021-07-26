Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.9% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $142.82. 246,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,087. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $400.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

