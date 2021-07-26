-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NOV by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,569 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $834,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.13. 128,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

