Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,939. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

TSLA traded up $21.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $664.78. 581,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $631.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.02, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

