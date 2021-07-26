Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.30. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,187,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

