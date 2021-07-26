TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $450.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.