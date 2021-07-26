Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $5.28 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.66. 91,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,654. The stock has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.54 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

