pNetwork Market Capitalization Reaches $23.35 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $23.35 million and $11.87 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00822927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,348,516 coins and its circulating supply is 31,387,597 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

