RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Reaches $39,970.56

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $80.20 million and $124,148.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $39,970.56 or 0.99428313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,006 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

