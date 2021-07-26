LiquidApps Trading Up 85.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 85.3% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $18.26 million and $24,342.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00094018 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

