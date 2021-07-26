EXMR FDN (EXMR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $112,533.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $126,962.48 and approximately $112,533.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00075980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00822927 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005979 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

