American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE AEL remained flat at $$31.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,866. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth about $7,795,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

