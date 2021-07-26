Brokerages Set Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) PT at $20.00

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

