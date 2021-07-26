Analysts Set Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Price Target at GBX 2,009.17

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,009.17 ($26.25).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,992.50 ($26.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,721.93. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,358.50 ($17.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

