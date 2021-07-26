$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.