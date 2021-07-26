ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 139,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,424 shares.The stock last traded at $36.11 and had previously closed at $37.81.

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $106,036,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $77,436,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,730,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $23,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

