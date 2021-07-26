DecentBet Trading 47.4% Higher This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 47.4% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $789,120.35 and $280.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00828992 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00083387 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

