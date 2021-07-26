Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) & Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) Head-To-Head Survey

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leidos and Allin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $12.30 billion 1.23 $628.00 million $5.83 18.28 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Leidos and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 1 8 1 3.00 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Leidos currently has a consensus target price of $116.38, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than Allin.

Risk and Volatility

Leidos has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leidos and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 5.64% 24.30% 7.41% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Leidos beats Allin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

