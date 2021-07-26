$3.32 EPS Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will announce earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.57 and the lowest is $3.01. Snap-on reported earnings of $3.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.69, for a total value of $489,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $826,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,671 shares of company stock worth $13,429,678. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA traded down $3.64 on Monday, reaching $220.95. 5,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $138.94 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.