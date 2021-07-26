Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE AMN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.94. 5,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,625. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

