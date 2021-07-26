Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/23/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €43.50 ($51.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/19/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.50 ($35.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €40.70 ($47.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/14/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/8/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser.

7/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/1/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

6/30/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:BOSS traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during trading on Monday, reaching €50.60 ($59.53). 227,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €46.80. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.00 ($62.35).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.