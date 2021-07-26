CSM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 488,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,774,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.1% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,500.9% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 172,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 161,588 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $14,918,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 301,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,621,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.