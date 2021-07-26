Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $18,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $55.24. 168,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,012,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

