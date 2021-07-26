Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 127 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.25. 228,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427,422. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

