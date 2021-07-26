$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.61. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,833.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,954,000.

AEO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 91,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.