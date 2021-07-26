Vidya (VIDYA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $1.44 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 133.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.68 or 0.00828992 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00083387 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,152,279 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

