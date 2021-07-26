WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00247739 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

