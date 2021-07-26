Brokerages Set WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) PT at $11.40

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

WLYYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

WLYYF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.91. 20,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

