Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.12). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. 31,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 3.92. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 453,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 349,412 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares during the period. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

