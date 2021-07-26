SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

FB traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $372.77. The stock had a trading volume of 253,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $375.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock worth $773,598,648. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

