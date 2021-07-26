STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Cormark

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cormark from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

STEP stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.71. 27,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,226. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86. The firm has a market cap of C$116.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.99.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

