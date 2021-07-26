Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Cut by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $42,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.27. 1,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.13 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

