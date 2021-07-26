Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 8,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 572,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

