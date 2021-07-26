Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Colony Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $95,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,975,000. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,766. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $161.90 and a twelve month high of $227.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

