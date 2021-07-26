tru Independence LLC Sells 9,096 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.46. The stock had a trading volume of 249,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,037,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

