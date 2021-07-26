B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $226,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.65. 345,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,819,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44. The company has a market cap of $459.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

