Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s current price.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE:CFX traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.98. 29,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.11. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.41 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$455.33 million and a PE ratio of -21.68.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

