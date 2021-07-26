ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will announce $142.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $143.40 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $128.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $618.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 5,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.39. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

