Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 314 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded down $12.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.59. 95,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

