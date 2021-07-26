Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.87 Million

Brokerages predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report $9.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.17 million to $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year sales of $44.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.59 million to $45.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.59 million, with estimates ranging from $52.77 million to $54.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELYS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 5.10.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.