Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $367.95. 650,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,166,223. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $368.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.