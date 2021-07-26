Advisory Alpha LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 547,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,941,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

