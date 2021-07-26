SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Reduced by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 986,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,195,000 after buying an additional 149,141 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.72. 80,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

