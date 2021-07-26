Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

