Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $458.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post sales of $458.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $458.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.20 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,177,000 after buying an additional 209,632 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 920,387 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. 5,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,351. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

