-$0.07 EPS Expected for Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $31.18 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALLT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. 1,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.08 million, a P/E ratio of -52.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

